Woman's 13-year-old asks infertile SIL why she doesn't have kids, SIL tries to deflect.

Fertility can be a touchy subject, particularly for people who have tried to have kids and couldn't. But it's also a common topic among family members, and essentially unavoidable in certain circles.

Few demographics barrel through with the invasive questions like kids.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not stopping her daughter from asking her aunt why she doesn't have kids.

She wrote:

AITA for not stopping my daughter asking her infertile aut why she doesn’t have kids?

My SIL (L) who is in her late 40s doesn’t have children. I know bits from my MIL that they had fertility issues and she was very upset about it. I don’t know if she ‘authorized’ her mother to tell us anything. She has never directly talked to me or my husband (her brother) about it.