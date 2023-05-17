Bank won't reimburse £30,000 stolen from couple's account via malware. UPDATED

'Parents' bank account hacked. £30,000 stolen, bank wont give money back'

u/POESEAL

Hello, I'm from the UK and went on a family holiday to Spain. While in Spain my parents bank account was hacked, across 2 days the money was taken in increments, the first increment was £10, then £100 then £500 then £1000 then in increments of £5000 all to what looked to be various mule accounts. My dad logins to his bank VIA fingerprint authentication.

Their bank has said they will not give the money back, because at the moment all the bank is saying is that my dad must have been the one who did it since he uses finger print identification.