Bank won't reimburse £30,000 stolen from couple's account via malware. UPDATED

Hello, I'm from the UK and went on a family holiday to Spain. While in Spain my parents bank account was hacked, across 2 days the money was taken in increments, the first increment was £10, then £100 then £500 then £1000 then in increments of £5000 all to what looked to be various mule accounts. My dad logins to his bank VIA fingerprint authentication.
Their bank has said they will not give the money back, because at the moment all the bank is saying is that my dad must have been the one who did it since he uses finger print identification.
We are very confused on how it was hacked but we have done quite a bit of research and there seems to be 2 probable causes: where we stayed in Spain its very common for there to be public Wi-Fi in different bars or our apartment. My dad did use various public WIFI's while in Spain, which upon research seem to be very unsecure.