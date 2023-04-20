GF demanded bills be split according to income, until she got a huge raise. AITA?

Arguing over money and bills can sink even the strongest of relationships, so it's best to come up with a fair system at the beginning. But what happens when someone suddenly changes the terms?

Such a situation befell a young man who had been doing the financial heavy lifting for years. So, he came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum to ask if he's crazy or not.

"AITA for expecting my girlfriend to pay proportional rent and bills?"

u/Living_Buffalo_6 writes:

I (M29) have lived together with my girlfriend (F29) for three years. We have always split bills and rent proportional to income (she introduced this idea and explained why she supports its equitable breakdown), and we both do chores and housework equally.

Can't argue with that logic.

Up until a month ago, I earned almost double her income. However, my company has been doing pay cuts and my girlfriend recently got a major promotion, so now she makes about 50% more than I do.

Good thing you have a system in place!