GF demanded bills be split according to income, until she got a huge raise. AITA?

Such a situation befell a young man who had been doing the financial heavy lifting for years. So, he came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum to ask if he's crazy or not.
u/Living_Buffalo_6 writes:
I (M29) have lived together with my girlfriend (F29) for three years. We have always split bills and rent proportional to income (she introduced this idea and explained why she supports its equitable breakdown), and we both do chores and housework equally.
Up until a month ago, I earned almost double her income. However, my company has been doing pay cuts and my girlfriend recently got a major promotion, so now she makes about 50% more than I do.
However, now she wants us to “either keep the rent/bills pay distribution as it was before” (as in she pays 35% and I pay 65%) or she “will pay 50/50, max.”