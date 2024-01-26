'AITA for insisting my sister gets a prenup against her wishes?' UPDATED

She calls and says its not my place to insist. I say it is when our assets our tied together. She asks me if I'm trying to say something about her FH. I say I'm trying to be realistic and smart then it all goes to hell. She starts yelling at me about being rude, jinxing her marriage before it began yadayadayada.

I say either she gets a prenup or we transfer all property to my name and I get one if I ever get married then I hang up. Been bombarded by family saying her FH is a good guy who would "never do that" if they separated. He sent me a text admonishing me for hurting my sister and calling him a gold digger: he thought I liked him. Im not backing down on this. Aita for how I went about it or wanting one?