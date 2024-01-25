'AITA for refusing to split my college fund with my stepsister?'

"AITA for refusing to split my college fund(s) with my stepsister?"

Here's the original post:

My mom passed away when I was 10. My parents were already divorced at this point, so I was the sole beneficiary of her estate, so I have a trust fund which my granddad manages for me until I turn 25 (I’m currently 18). As a part of the trust, my mother left me behind some money to pay for college which I will be getting access to soon.

My dad remarried my stepmother shortly after his divorce with my mother and she has two daughters (Hannah, 16 and Emma, 18). Since my mom passed, I’ve been living with my dad full time and spend school holidays with my grandparents. For the first few years, things were okay but then my stepsisters started to complain about my time with my grandparents