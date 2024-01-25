'AITA for revoking my daughter's college fund after she blew up at my wife?' UPDATED

I used my daughter's college fund to pay for my wife's school and planned on replenishing it so that my daughter would have a fund when it was her turn to go to college. I put a little money each month. I honestly thought this was okay because when I had asked her about college at the time of doing this, she said that she wanted to go to "make-up" school and be a make-up artist and that "college sucks".

Well, apparently her mindset changed because on Sunday, we met up and she was talking about AP classes. I was surprised because I didn't think she was interested in school.I asked her if she was joking, but she said that she's aiming for CS at some top private college and that her dream is to start a start-up business.