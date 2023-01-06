Women laughs in friend's face after he accuses her of financially abusing boyfriend.

Sharing finances with someone is hard. Do you split bills 50/50, how much goes into joint savings, and are vacation funds equally contributed to? It gets even dicier when people outside your relationship try to bud into it.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman deals with a nosey friend who accuses her of financially abusing her boyfriend.

She writes:

My boyfriend, Matt, and I have been together for about ten months. He moved in with me about four-five months ago. I own my flat, and I have a somewhat well-paying job. Matt just went back to school part-time while working a lower-paying job.

He pays for half the food/utilities/dates. I like to travel a lot, but Matt can't afford it, so I mostly go with my friends, but he came with us for a little winter holiday after Christmas.