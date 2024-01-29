Lavish wedding reveals undercover wealth; family feels betrayed, boycotts wedding. AITA?

We just kept living the way we always had as we were perfectly happy doing so. They are literally so mad that they declined the wedding invitation. The only people who will talk to us is his brother (who was like wait, do you guys own your house?! Can I move into the basement!?)

And my dad who just wants to know when he gets a grandchild. AITAH for not telling anyone about my inheritance!?! Like is this actually such a huge offense, because we don’t get it.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

peregrine_throw

NTA. That they're not happy for you upon learning this, and are filled with jealousy and anger instead, just proves to you two being right about being low-key about it.