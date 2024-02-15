'WIBTA if I kept my father's money instead of giving it to his wife?' UPDATED 3X

But now I do have a copy of the will! Two things stand out from what she's sent me: 1.) The letter isn't on the lawyer's stationary, so there's been no official demand of any sort and I feel like it's unlikely that I'll get one.

2.) Nowhere in the will does it say that she couldn't just rewrite her will and give everything to Frank. Like I said in my last post, I don't trust her in the slightest. So I've contacted an estate lawyer so I can determine my next steps. Thanks for being here with me on this ride. I'll update again if there's anything more to say!

Update #2