Wife resents unemployed husband for expecting her to give his parents weekly allowance. AITA?

For context his parents are happily retired, mortage free, have decent savings and minimal expenses and good pension. I expressed that I am completely fine with helping them financially if they needed it and asked.

However, since we will be struggling much more than them being on one income with a mortgage - it didn't make sense for us to struggle to make ends meet in order to give them money when they didn't even need it and I wasn't happy with that.

That led to a huge argument where he expressed that this was something he had made clear from the beginning of our relationship, and that I didn't have the same values as him, and it's not something that can be explained, he just wants to keep giving them money.