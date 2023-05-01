GF gives BF $1,000 for rent when roommate walks out, he buys a hunting bow. AITA?

Money in relationships can be a very tricky topic.

One woman was blindsighted when her boyfriend's temper caused their roommate to finally decide to move out. She gave him some money to at least go towards bills and cover some rent, but that's not how he decided to spend it. And now, he expects her to split the rent with him evenly, even though he makes much more money and he's the reason their costs have gone up. He says she never told him the money she gave him was for rent and that they both live there so it should be an even split.

AITA: Not splitting rent 50/50 with my fiancé?

1999999999994alex

For reference live in a city where you need to have roommates if you don’t make over 95k/year. Also, my fiancé can fly off the handle pretty quickly.