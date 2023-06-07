Woman's millionaire fiancé won't spend a dime on her, ex was 'too greedy.' AITA?

And she insists that she isn't. One woman writes about how she can't help feeling undervalued by her millionaire fiancé. He says his last wife was a total gold digger and bled him dry at any opportunity. He doesn't want to be taking advange of again and she respects that. But, she can't help but feel less valuable when he won't spend money on a ring or a fancy wedding. She is tired of living in an empty mansion that she is expected to furnish entirely with her own money.
I 31F struggle with my fiancé’s 32M frugalness and not sure if I want to marry him anymore after 3 year relationship.
Throwaway as my Fiancé follows my regular account.
I met my Fiancé 3 years ago. He came out of a bad marriage just 2 years before we met. One of her absolute abuses was financial. She bled him dry. Made him buy expensive jewelry only to give it away or break it after an argument. Designer shoes, clothes, big house cars… Caribbean trips; you name it she made him pay for it. She also took him to the cleaners in the divorce.
However, my fiancé is very well off. He makes far over 6 figures almost 7. On top of that he inherited a few million from his grandfather and his parents gifted him and his siblings also a few cool millions.
So yes the financial abuse was bad but he does not suffer financially. He has more money than he will ever need.
So last year I moved into his house. I do not pay rent but I split the bills and buy food. I pay for my own clothes and jewelry. I have a good job and I can take care of myself. However things have been taking a turn for the worse and I feel miserable.
His house was empty when I moved in. He had hand me down furniture. Maybe 3 forks and 2 knives. He wouldn’t put on the heating so the house felt cold and moldy. He has no curtains, no decorations. His ex took everything not bolted down and he was too cheap to replace it. Just imagine a million dollar house like that!
I am grateful that I can live in his house. It is something I could never afford myself. But I didn’t want to live in squalor! So I bought some kitchen supplies, some furniture… but at some point I realized I was dipping in my savings all the time and he did nothing.
I looked into curtains but those things are expensive. His house has so many windows it is crazy. I didn’t want to pay for this anymore.
I told him I needed a fund to furnish his house. He blew up at me that I was just with him for his money. I pointed out all the money I spend on his house. The gifts and the trips because he pays for nothing ever. Because he wants to be sure I am not here for the money.
The fact is, if we break up I have nothing… the house is not mine. If I spend all my savings on his house I will be left with absolutely nothing! He wants a prenup and I am fine with that but I can’t help but feel used.
Next to that I am jealous of his ex wife. I feel like she got treated and I am neglected. He proposed to his ex on a cruise with a $10,000 dollar white gold diamond ring. I got the rhodium plated Swarovski stuff that might cost like 100 bucks.
The proposal was at a picnic in the park I organized, payed groceries for and slaved in the kitchen for. I almost said no out of pure disappointment . However I am afraid to bring it up and to be called a golddigger.
I don’t want to be funding a millionaire’s lifestyle. He loves everything as long as I pay for it. As soon as he has to pay it is frivolous, unnecessary….
I can live like a poor person by myself. At least the fact there are literal millions lying around doesn’t hang over me to bum me out and I would just be paying for my own lifestyle.
WIBTA for calling off a wedding purely for financial reasons. Because I love this man, but I imagine our cheap wedding in contrast to his ex's extravaganza. Will our future kids be able to have some luxuries? Or only if I pay for it? What if I ever become a stay at home mom? Will I have to beg to put the heating on?
I know the abuse is not made up. His family and friends told me seperate stories of the abuse they witnessed. Not only did it confirm it, it showed me she was way more terrible than I thought.
Like stealing heirloom jewelry of his grandma with alzheimer right after she was widowed. Pretending she was gifted these things even though every one knew grandma hated her guts.
I did not realize or see he is doing the same to me as she was to him and he is (subconsciously) punishing me for what was done to him.
I am not trying to force a lifestyle on him that he was previously happy in. He told me prior to moving in that he left his house like this because he was depressed after his wife took everything ( even the curtains) that it makes him sad and he wants a cozy home. He just didn’t know where to start.
His house is paid off, thanks to grandfather. He isn’t actually spending much on utilities either, the house is very well isolated and has solar panels. It is weird to see how cheap he is being so rich.
I am not asking for designer furniture. Ikea all the way; and I have refurbished second hand furniture myself. I am actually pretty thrifty.
I see where my jealousy over the ex her lifestyle might trigger some people. Let me explain. A $10,000 dollar ring is insane and stupid to me. I do not want that because I would fear for losing it every day. I don’t need an over the top wedding … however, it almost feels like for her he put in the effort.
He wanted to give her what made her happy, put effort and thought in it. With me it almost feels like he wants to prove how little he can give me.
He talked about how he would like the wedding to be and it is cheaper than my actually financially struggling cousin's wedding. I can’t help but feel he wants to demonstrate how cheap he can treat me! And I already feel embarrassed about what the family that would have been to both weddings would think. I will feel like the discount wife.
I don’t like to say it but it feels like he gets off on it to some extend. We are almost talking washing paper plates at this moment.
Yes I did discuss selling the mansion. I really don’t need it and would move to a more modest house. Especially knowing this is the house his ex picked. He doesn’t want to do that. He loves this house… but I feel really intimidated living in a house I could never afford anyway.
I havn’t talked to him yet but a pause on the marriage and counseling is a must. I already am looking for therapy because I realized I might indeed be too much of a people pleaser, allowing him to control me with the ghost of his ex. I also am going to seperate for a while. I am looking to rent something for a few months so I can get some space. Thank you all for your insights!
NTA. “I understand you’ve had some trauma in your past and I’m sorry you went through that. But I can’t allow you to mistreat me because of it. It burns me up inside that you gave her everything, but I have to beg for the bare minimum. I deserve to feel cherished by my partner, as I have cherished you.”
Replying to add on to the above statement:
“I am not with you because of the money you have, and if you can’t trust that then that’s something you need to work on. I cannot live without heat, furniture, curtains, and basic decency just to prove to you that I am not a financial abuser like your ex. It feels as if you are projecting that image onto me and that is unfair.”
His way of coping is extremely unhealthy. What he should be doing is talking to a therapist about how he can communicate his needs to you, not shutting you out and behaving the complete opposite of how he did with this ex.
He should set some healthy boundaries on how he spends his money, sure, but he also needs to acknowledge that you asking for some financial contribution to the house you live in isn’t the same as his ex demanding he take her on a cruise.
He needs to find some ways he can feel appreciated when he does spend money on things you benefit from, and he needs to trust that he is in full control of his money, you have no desire to take that from him.
You two are not ready for marriage if you’re not able to talk to him about this. You need to be able to talk about your concerns to have a healthy relationship. WBTAH for calling things off without any communication. However, NTA if you communicate this, as you did in this post, and continues to accuse you of being a gold digger.
Do you respect yourself? It doesn’t sound like it if you let him call you names and compare you to his ex
You aren't asking for luxurious trips and to be spoiled, you're asking for reasonable4 things like heat and furniture! You need to have a serious talk with him, this is obviously an overcorrection to the other extreme. YWNBTA for breaking it off, because financial abuse goes both ways and that's what he's doing to you now. However if you love him, talk to him, perhaps show him that what HES doing to YOU is just what his ex did to him, and you're tanking your own financial health to be with him, but you, unlike him, don't have millions to fall back on if you have to walk away.