'AITA for telling my GF she is a bad mother for making her 18-y-o daughter pay rent?' UPDATED

She didn't see my point of view, her arguments were more like "just because". I told her she is a bad mother for being willing to kick her daughter to the street and treating her like an stranger.

Ashlee got into my face and told me "You don't know sh!t about this country, I paid rent to my parents until I moved out, get used to it, you are just my boyfriend, not her step dad, so SHUT UP SUSAN IS MY DAUGHTER AND I CAN DO WHAT I WANT WITH HER" (sorry for the caps but she was yelling loud at this point).