Classic gym rat 'reserves' the equipment by leaving their water bottle there.

It's hard to know if you're being selfish or other people are being impatient. One gym rat took to Reddit to complain about being judged for their physical fitness routine.
I have been going to this gym for about six months now and I always try to avoid going past 7 PM because the vibes are off. However, yesterday, I had no choice but to go around 8 PM.
To my surprise, the gym was almost empty, maybe because it was Friday. Anyways, I took advantage of the empty gym to do five sets of sled pushes. I don’t like doing them when the gym is crowded because people walk through the track all the time and that annoys me.
I started doing my 40-meter sled pushes, and after every round, I’d put my water bottle on top of the weights while I sat on the floor next to it to rest. The water bottle being there and me being maybe 2-3 feet away is enough to let other people know that the sled is currently in use.