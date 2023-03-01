Man won't let woman spot him at the gym because 'that's a death wish.' AITA?

Earlier today, I was benching in my school's gym. I usually don't go on Tuesdays but I'm trying to throw in some more work throughout the week. There wasn't really anybody I know for real when I was up there so when I needed a spot I just called out to no one in particular asking for a spot.
The first person to say something is this girl who I knew would be no help. Not a beat after she finishes saying that she can spot me I say "I'm not tryna die today."
She had this offended look on her face and I was like "Can you deadlift 315?" She ain't say nothing and I said "That's what I thought." I get somebody else to spot me and go on and finish my workout.