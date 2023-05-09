18 people share things people 'flex' about that they absolutely shouldn't.

People will be proud of something they do and may brag about it a bit. Bragging isn't necessarily bad (as long as it's not done to make others feel bad), and people should be proud of their accomplishments. There are some things that people really shouldn't be bragging about.
They write:
1. 10_Virtues says:
Boasting about how much drinking and smoking weed they can do.
2. Canijustgetawaffle says:
My coworkers flexed their 900$ car payments for new cars they didn’t need to buy with high-interest rates.
3. Skwerilleee says:
'I'm my own boss'
-MLM Participant