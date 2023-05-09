18 people share things people 'flex' about that they absolutely shouldn't.

People will be proud of something they do and may brag about it a bit. Bragging isn't necessarily bad (as long as it's not done to make others feel bad), and people should be proud of their accomplishments. There are some things that people really shouldn't be bragging about.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, people share some of the weirdest 'flexes' that people shouldn't be proud of.

They write:

1. 10_Virtues says:

Boasting about how much drinking and smoking weed they can do.

2. Canijustgetawaffle says:

My coworkers flexed their 900$ car payments for new cars they didn’t need to buy with high-interest rates.

3. Skwerilleee says: