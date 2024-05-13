Siblings ejected from plane after lying about missing medication, claiming to be pilot.

Later, they informed her that ground crew searched the gate where the girl told them the purse would be, but they found nothing. Then it got worse when her “brother” jumped up, screaming at the crew saying he can go and look for it. We were literally in take off position away from the gate.

The crew informed him that they can't allow him to do that. Then he charged out of his seat, demanding to speak to the pilot saying, “I'm a pilot and i know what can be done!” The audacity!!

45 mins in, the guy comes back, grabs his carry ons and his sister, and left the plane after making a pathetic little speech, saying his sister, “could not have survived the flight without the medication”.