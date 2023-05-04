Husband trades seats with stranger to 'teach' wife 'a lesson' about complaining. AITA?

You've probably seen the video of a man screaming on a plane about a crying baby. Well, here's the story of a man who did, well, the opposite.

But that doesn't mean it went well for him. Here's the story in is his own words, where he asks Reddit if he did the right thing. You decide who the jerk is.

'AITA for giving a mother with a crying baby my seat near my wife to teach her a lesson?'

TaxRightoffer writes:

So my wife and I recently went on a trip together payed for by her dad. He flew us to Hawaii with first class seats. We had a great time. My wife is used to travel while I’m less experienced with plane travel, this was the first time I flew first class.