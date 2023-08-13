AITA for buying the last of an item that someone else hid in the store?

yoshisteve

I was shopping the frozen foods section of Costco. I stumbled upon a bag of frozen soup dumplings that were not in the section they were supposed to be in. They were peeking out from behind boxes of corn dogs.

I had been looking for these soup dumplings because FB ads has been bombarding me with them for weeks. So when I saw the one bag behind the corn dogs, I grabbed them and put them in my cart.

A couple seconds later, some woman stops me and says, 'Excuse me, I was saving that bag to grab after I finished the rest of my shopping because I didn't want them to melt.'

I told her I didn't understand what she meant.