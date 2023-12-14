Man snaps at wife for criticizing deer meat, 'work overtime if you want something else.'

The economy is out of control, which means every grocery store trip can put you in debt. Unsurprisingly, this turns up the dial on domestic stress.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife she can work overtime if she refuses to eat deer meat. He wrote:

" AITA for telling my wife she can work overtime for food if she refuses to eat deer meat?"

As a lot of you know food is expensive right now, I was lucky enough to get a deer. I ground it up for ground meat. Basically, when you cook it you just think it is normal ground meat, especially when you do recipes with spices like tacos. My issue is with my wife, we have two kids that are under 7.