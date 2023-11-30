Man eats stepson's food from Japan after being asked not to, wife calls him 'pig.'

Food is a universal need, and can be a universal cause for drama.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for flipping out after her husband ate her son's food. She wrote:

"AITA for flipping out after my husband ate my son's food?"

I don't think I'm an AH, honestly. However, literally everyone I've spoken to is against me on this because "it's just food, I would never make someone feel like s#$t over food, blah blah". So, here I am. 30f. I have a 13yo son named Colby with my ex-husband.