Man eats stepson's food from Japan after being asked not to, wife calls him 'pig.'

Food is a universal need, and can be a universal cause for drama.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for flipping out after her husband ate her son's food. She wrote:
I don't think I'm an AH, honestly. However, literally everyone I've spoken to is against me on this because "it's just food, I would never make someone feel like s#$t over food, blah blah". So, here I am. 30f. I have a 13yo son named Colby with my ex-husband.
Last year my son desperately wanted to go to Japan because his father currently lives there and my son had been there multiple times for visits during the summer and fell in love with it. He begged me to let him live with his dad for a year and while it broke my fn heart and gave me extreme anxiety, I agreed. I couldn't say no. He went there for a year and came back home in August of this year.
As many could imagine, Japan has much different cuisines than the US does and while my son wouldn't complain about anything I put in front of him, he did make a few comments about missing Japanese dishes. So I went through a few websites, got a hold of his dad, etc and I was able to get some of the ingredients and recipes shipped out to me.
His favorite one is some type of noodles with a dark brown spicy sauce. I can't remember the name off the top of my head but since it's his favorite, I have his father send me out the noodles and sauce so my son can prepare it for himself at home, as well as buying him the fresh ingredients needed.
Well, me and my husband's daughter (9) asked Colby the day before yesterday if she could have some of his noodles. He said no. He only said no because he's made the dish for her before and she wasted the entire thing because it was too spicy. So she doesn't like it and therefore he said no and reminded her that she didn't like it.
Before my daughter could even respond, my husband pipes up with "give her some, there's no reason why you can't share." So I stepped in and said no, and that she's already had it and threw it in the trash and this is his food. He doesn't have to share his food. He just kind of walks off. Well, this morning my son asked where all of his noodles were (4 packages) and my husband says "I ate them."
I asked why TF he would do that and he said "because I wanted to". To me this felt like a big "f&*k you" because I told him my son didn't have to share his food, so I did lose it. He did this on purpose. I just know it. I told him he was a f&*king pig on a power trip and he should be ashamed of himself for eating my son's food.
He says I'm ridiculous and I'm an AH for calling him a pig (because he's overweight) simply because he was hungry and wanted to eat. Everyone else says I'm an AH too, as I said. AITA?
CelticSkye wrote:
NTA - Your husband seems to be on a power trip and I'm thinking there was more than one reason your son wanted to live with his father in Japan so much.
Yeah, it's just food. HOWEVER it's food that was purchased by your son's father and then shipped to him from Japan. It belongs to your son and your son only. He does not have to give it to anyone he doesn't want to as it's a gift from his father. I really think you need to have a private conversation with your son, away from your husband, and ask him if your husband treats him poorly when you're not around.
I honestly wouldn't be surprised if the answer was yes. Also, eating four packages of noodles in one sitting just to dominate your 13-year-old son is both a pig thing to do, and extremely immature. It's the equivalent of licking all the cookies so no one else can have one.
ETA: If you choose to stay in this marriage, get your son a lockbox or safe that he can store his non-perishable food items in. And possibly even a small fridge with a lock on it as well if there are any perishable items that need refrigeration. Because I guarantee you, this is only the beginning.
carmabound wrote:
NTA - As others have said, this was a power trip. He didn't eat one meal, he ate (supposedly) all the noodles - knowing how important those were to your son. Whoever is saying you're an AH is wrong, and if it were my son - I'd let him order Japanese food for delivery or take him to a restaurant to make-up for your husband's lack of etiquette, empathy and/or common sense.
Successful_Bath1200 wrote:
NTA
Your husband sure is. As someone else said this is divorce territory.
kmonpark wrote:
NTA. These were bought and shipped out from Japan by his father and no one but your son should be eating it. Your husband decided to act like a child instead of being an adult and teaching his daughter that she can’t have everything she wants.
Hopefully, your ex can send Colby some more snacks and food from Japan, you might be able to order something similar to them online or see if Amazon and places like HMart or 99 Ranch Market have it. Definitely keep it somewhere safe that only Colby can get access to it.
OP's husband is a major AH, there's no question.