Man's calls wife privileged for throwing away leftovers, she says 'you're gross.'

Waste not, want not but he got caught.

One man wrote to Reddit when he felt his wife was being incredibly wasteful with their food. He says that she grew up with more money and, in his family, throwing away food was a cardinal sin. She is not having it and has been looking him in the eye while she throws away food in the fridge.

'AITA for starting a fight with my wife over leftovers?'

Sharp-Cabinet-7831

I (33M) kind of started a fight at my wife (30F) over her wasting food. She and I had very different upbringings when it came to food.

Her family had the disposable income to eat out multiple times per month, and her family would cook large meals (enough to feed an army basically), and when the food entered “leftover territory,” the rule in their house was whoever gets to it first gets to it.