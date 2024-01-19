'AITA for publicly calling out a friend for sending my fiancé inappropriate messages?' UPDATED

He said he told his wife that Lila is an issue in their relationship as well because she always invites herself along when they are doing things or going out as a couple. She constantly complains and then always gets “too drunk” so she has to spend the night. I guess he has said something in the past but she always lets Lila steamroll her.

He put his foot down and said she needs to set boundaries with her and they need to take time apart. She agreed but expressed her fear of Lila’s reaction… Well apparently that conversation went about as bad as you’d think. She decided to do it over a phone call and Lila lost her mind. She accused me of gaslighting? (I am pretty sure she doesn’t actually know what that means)