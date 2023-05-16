'Pretty creepy' woman brags about stealing celebs' personal info at work; gets fired.

It's unsettling to think about how easily our personal information can be accessed in today's world.

One person inadvertently got a friend fired after learning that their friend was stealing personal information about celebrities from the airline she worked for.

29infinity asked Reddit:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for getting my wife’s friend fired from her job?'

My wife (26) and I (27) have a friend (let’s call her Nancy, 26) who works for an airline company in the US. She works within the company and has access to flight records and personal information.

My wife and I were hanging out with Nancy a couple weeks ago and she kept causally bragging about how she had been searching up celebrities and had found out emails, phone numbers, multiple addresses and other person details.