'Pretty creepy' woman brags about stealing celebs' personal info at work; gets fired.

29infinity asked Reddit:
My wife (26) and I (27) have a friend (let’s call her Nancy, 26) who works for an airline company in the US. She works within the company and has access to flight records and personal information.
My wife and I were hanging out with Nancy a couple weeks ago and she kept causally bragging about how she had been searching up celebrities and had found out emails, phone numbers, multiple addresses and other person details.
Nancy claims to have found information on over 20+ celebrities, including some huge names. My wife and I both mentioned that it probably wasn’t a good idea, and if she got caught she’d likely be in some big trouble.