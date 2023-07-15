Guy asks if he was wrong for not matching the $ value of friend's bday gift.

Nothing says 'thanks for the birthday wishes' like getting criticized for not spending enough on a gift. Over on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating, a text exchange between two bros is blowing up. It was not a happy birthday.
(your screen's not glitching — the image is blacked out to protect anonymity)
I've given people money or items of significant value, and things they did for me in return that weren't necessarily montary but which helped me tremendously and only involved their time, love and effort were IMMENSELY more valuable to me. T
his person doesn't sound like he deserves you as a friend. I would have been overjoyed to get your art when my pet companion passed.
Did they drink some of that bottle with you?
I bet he got the bottle as a gift himself, and spent the last n months wanking himself silly over how clever he'd been to coerce op into reciprocating the gift to his benefit of $300. Op stole that away by not following the script.
Looks like your friend circle just got 1 jacka*# lighter.
With friends like that, who needs leeches?
I have a pet that just passed and no one got me anything, not even a card. I think it’s very thoughtful of you to do anything at all. I recommend you remove this friend from your life. It’s not supposed to be about dollar amounts.
Listen , if someone hands you scissors ✂️ cut them out . That’s extremely disrespectful, ungrateful and entitled. He views your friendship as transactional vs being real friends . Your gift was extremely thoughtful . Cut him out .
I mean, I can understand someone being disappointed with a gift. It's kind of petty, but it's not the worst thing in the world. But to say something about it, and THEN ask for cash? WTF? Where does someone get the balls?
Besides, this was a thoughtful gift. F*&^ that guy.
You got him such a thoughtful gift and his only response was for you to Venmo him?!?! Please find a new friend