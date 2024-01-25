Friend won't split dinner bill because of 'mooch couple,' gets told they 'ruined the vibe.'

When it comes to money, you've gotta set boundaries within your own budget, even if it occasionally makes things awkward.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for refusing to split the bill at a group dinner. They wrote:

"AITA for preemptively striking against splitting the bill at a group dinner?'​​​​​​"

Title says it all, but here’s the story. I was invited to a group dinner and decided to go. I usually decline because two couples in this group are freeloaders and the split the check type. They order expensive items on the menu, appetizers and cocktails while I get a moderately priced dish and a coke. I was told they wouldn’t be there this time, and that why I decided to go.