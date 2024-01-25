Friend won't split dinner bill because of 'mooch couple,' gets told they 'ruined the vibe.'

When it comes to money, you've gotta set boundaries within your own budget, even if it occasionally makes things awkward.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for refusing to split the bill at a group dinner. They wrote:
Title says it all, but here’s the story. I was invited to a group dinner and decided to go. I usually decline because two couples in this group are freeloaders and the split the check type. They order expensive items on the menu, appetizers and cocktails while I get a moderately priced dish and a coke. I was told they wouldn’t be there this time, and that why I decided to go.
Well, they were there. I didn’t bother asking what the story was, because it didn’t matter. I knew what was gonna happen come check time. So I excused myself, went to flag down my server and asked if he would please separate my bill from the others. He agreed. When time came to pay the bill, I handed the server my CC, and paid my bill.
(I tipped 25%) The freeloaders went “oh, I thought we were splitting like we always do.” To which I said “oh, well your bad.” But this prompted two other people in the group to ask for separate checks too, which the server happily did. After I paid, I told everyone good night and went on my way.
The next day I got a text from another person in the group (nine total. The two freeloading couples and five solos) that I was an AH for doing that. They do normally split the bill, as it gives everyone a chance to have a nice meal they couldn’t otherwise afford. And it also makes splitting the 20% group gratuity easier. I told her I would not be guilted to staying within my means and not paying for moochers.
Then I said the only reason why I came was because I thought the mooch couples wouldn’t be there because they’ve been doing this for years. Still I’m being accused of disrupting the group vibe. Did I? I would think not because of the two that also asked for separate bills.
JeepersCreepers74 wrote:
NTA. "I'm sorry, I always assumed we were getting together to socialize as friends, not subsidize meals for other people that cost more than what I have budgeted for myself. If that is the 'group vibe,' then I hereby opt out of the group."
The fact that others followed your lead in requesting separate checks shows you are not the only person who feels this way--they were just looking for someone else to be brave enough to do it first! If I were you, I would contact those two and start a new dutch dinner group.
OP responded:
Great idea! I think I’ll do that.
_mmiggs_ wrote:
NTA. Splitting the bill cannot possibly "give everyone a chance to have a nice meal they couldn't otherwise afford". That doesn't make mathematical sense. It can certainly mean that some people can have their expensive meals subsidized by people who choose cheaper meals, but you've got to do that by agreement.
It's common enough, in my experience, for something like a group of work colleagues eating together to subsidize the junior member - but that's by agreement. It's not something you try and stealth someone in to doing.
HPNerd44 wrote:
NTA I hate when people try to split the bill. Telling the server you want separate checks from the get go before ordering also helps set expectations. The fact that two other couples asked for separate bills shows you that you’re not the only one who is tired of this.
Ajstross wrote:
NTA. Maybe Mr. and Mrs. Moocher could afford more nice meals out if they didn’t always order several courses and the most expensive items on the menu. It’s not up to you or anyone else in the friend group to subsidize their extras. Order what you can afford, plus tip, and pay your own way.
celticmusebooks wrote:
They do normally split the bill, as it gives everyone a chance to have a nice meal they couldn’t otherwise afford. Yeah, that's not how math works. Some people are having a nice meal they couldn't otherwise afford while OTHERS are being forced to pay for that meal. KUDOS to you for finally sticking up for yourself. This was actually the perfect solution using your friend's convoluted logic.
Some people had nice meals that they could afford (you and the people who opted out of treating the moochers) -- some people had exorbitant meals they either couldn't afford or were to cheap to pay for (the moochers) and the last group got to have a nice meal and subsidize the moochers.
If the problem is that the moochers can't afford the restaurant they could order less food or less expensive food OR the group should make the effort to choose a restaurant the moochers can afford.
We have friends who like to just split -- and everyone orders roughly the same price range of meals and other friends who refuse to split (ironically because they like to order the most expensive items on the menu and say they wouldn't feel comfortable ordering what they wanted if other people were subsidizing their meal).
OP is NTA, they just did what they have to do.