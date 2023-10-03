Friends ditch dice game without telling tardy friend, he arrives over two hours late.

The early bird gets the worm, or in some cases, the early bird gets the slot machine. Most of us have a friend who is chronically late, some of us are that friend ourselves. But there's a big difference between being fifteen minutes late, and showing up hours after the plan was supposed to start.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving the casino before his late friend arrived. He wrote:

"AITA? Habitually tardy friend showed up to the c@sino 2.5 hours late and was pissed."