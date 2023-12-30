Guy's friends lose it on fiancee when she takes him away for his bday. AITA? UPDATE

So yesterday one of his friends messaged me and told me about a party they’ve been organising for my fiance and asked me to guide him to it without giving it away. The party was supposed to be on Friday night.

I told them that we’ll be out of town Friday night but I’d help them to throw it on Thursday. His friends then started blowing up my phone telling me that it’s uncool to take him away on his birthday without prior warning or discussing it with him and that he’d probably rather spend his birthday having a beer with the boys instead of doing boring couple stuff.

After some back and forth I told them to get fu#ked and that they should have consulted with me and not the other way round.