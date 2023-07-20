Man throws out dish at potluck after finding animal hair, woman who brought it cries.

There are few quicker ways to hurt someone's feelings than to insult their cooking skills or general hygiene.

No one wants to be looked at as incompetent in the kitchen or dirty. Even if it's technically accurate in the moment.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for throwing away a full dish at a potluck after discovering an animal hair.

He wrote:

AITA for throwing away a full dish at a potluck because of dog hair?

My (28M) friends and I have potluck parties every so often. One of our rules at this is it has to be store or restaurant bought. We had a food poisoning incident and so we just said no homemade dishes. Everyone has been cool with it. At our most recent one, a friend invited someone that I had never met before. She (20's F) brought her own homemade dish.