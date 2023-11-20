Person snaps at friend's moocher BF when he takes leftover ribs, 'you didn't even contribute.'

Actively choosing to share feels completely different than being forced to cover a friend without receiving acknowledgment or thank you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their friend's boyfriend that he needs to start contributing. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend's BF that he shouldn't have been allowed to eat?"

Some friends and I decided to do the trend where we have a dinner and everybody brings food that starts with the first letter of their name. There is one friend of ours that's a bit of a moocher. Whenever we go out she never pays for stuff, whether it's the dinner bill, tickets for the movies etc, we always end up paying for her. But everyone accepted this and doesn't really have an issue with it.