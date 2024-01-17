Woman refuses to cover dinner, mooch friend says 'what, daddy didn't pay your trust fund?'

Who needs enemies when you have rude and entitled friends?
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend she won't cover her anymore. She wrote:
I, 22 Female and my (ex) friend 23 Female used to like going out a lot. We would frequently eat in the city and since my family is more upper class and hers are more
middleworking-class, I end up paying from 75%-100% of the meals we eat. At first I didn't mind paying, but ever since I started to object, she would make snarky comments like "What daddy didn't pay your trust fund?"
Or " What's the point of having so much money if you're not gonna spend it on your friends?" or "You're so stingy, You know I don't have as much money as you do." Yet every time we went out she would pick the more expensive and fancy restaurants, and as soon as it's time to pay, she would be like, "oh you'll cover the bill, right?" or " Sorry I didn't bring my wallet."
It's just excuse after excuse with her and I'd just get so annoyed that last time we went out to eat, I asked her if she would pay her half, she told me, "No, I don't have enough money" so I said well then you're not eating. At first she laughed and we she saw my face, she looked at me like, 'you're joking, right?'
At that point, I got so fed up I told her "If you're not willing to pay your half of the meal then I'm not buying you food, you're a full grown woman with a bank account, use it." And after she heard that, she got angry and we kept arguing so loudly that we got kicked out of the restaurant.
And to top it all off she had the audacity to demand me to call her an Uber because it was my fault that we got kicked out of the restaurant. Of course I didn't and left her there. But ever since that night, my friends have been blowing up my phone calling me an AH for leaving her there at 11pm at night. So Reddit, AITA?
lolob135 wrote:
NTA. Your friend is a freeloader with her hand constantly out. She is using you and gets angry and verbally ab*sive if you don't buy her what she wants. You told her her free ride was over, now back it up and walk away from her. You do not need a friend like this. Please please please stand your ground and don't let anyone ever treat you like that again, you are worthy of friends who care for you.
Background_Line_122 wrote:
Yeah, NTA. She wasn't looking to you are a friend, rather more like a meal ticket. I am sure she got her Uber, cause she isn't in from of the restaurant right? Keep stepping forward and leave her behind.
coldfusion1787 wrote:
NTA. You can have rich friends but I don't think I'd ever reach a point with anyone where I would "expect" the other to pay, whether its a friend or relative, regardless of much older or well off they are. Your "friend" was clearly aware what she was doing, otherwise when you started to object there wouldn't be snarky or stupid comments like that.
Here_IGuess wrote:
NTA. This woman is a leech and not your friend. I'm wondering if those ppl backing her up are actually your friends too.
And OP responded:
They don't really know what happened that night because she probably made me sound like the bad guy in the story she told them so if I told them the truth they would be 100% on my side.
Clearly, OP is NTA in this situation in any way.