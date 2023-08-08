Woman refuses to host BF's friends and kids in her house, BF says 'but they're family.'

Hosting people can be a lot of work even when you really want to, but it's a whole different ballpark when it's not your idea in the first place, and you feel forced into playing hotel for people you barely know.

Figuring out how to navigate visitors is a big hurdle when you're in a long-term relationship, as you want to be there for each other's friends but also need to respect your own boundaries and limits in the process. Sometimes, you're so deep in the weeds of your debate that you need outsider perspectives to settle what's best. Luckily, the internet is always ready for that.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to host her boyfriend's family friends in her house.

She wrote:

AITA for not letting friends from out of town stay at my home?