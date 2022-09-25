Woman sparks debate after going topless in front of her friends at nude beach.

On Reddit's "Am I the As*hole," one woman has sparked something of a conversation on the politics of stripping down at a nude beach. The thing about a nude beach is that, while the police wont arrest you for indecency, your friends might throw you into nudity jail themselves.
I was invited to a 3-day vacation with 3 of my girl friends and their husbands plus 2 of the husbands' single guy friends. On the last day we were exploring the city and came upon a beach.
It looked nice and fun so we hung out there for a while before stumbling on an adults-only nude section of it. There weren't many people overall but I did see a few other women in the distance without tops on, so I felt it was clear to take mine off as well. It was great! Nobody else joined me though.