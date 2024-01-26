'AITA for being upset at my friend for becoming friends with my high school bully?' UPDATED

Well, it didn't go well. We were messaging. She said she felt blindsided by me telling her how I feel about her being friends with my assaulter. She then tried to say, "we were both in the wrong" because I "talked about his dead mother" after he palmed me in the face. Worst of all, she tried to allege that I hit him first.

She alleged "he and I were arguing and I put hands on him first." She WAS NOT even there when the incident happened. She was nearby but didn't see it. She only saw the aftermath of when I was screaming and made the statement about my assaulter's dead mother. There was NO argument. I have NEVER put my hands on anyone.