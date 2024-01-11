'AITA for making my friend and his GF pay for a new engagement ring for my fiancee?' UPDATED

He writes:
So I recently got engaged to my fiance after dating for 7.5 years. We starting dating when we were 15, attended university together and she recently graduated with a nursing degree and I a sociology degree. We have an amazing relationship, and both wanted to take it to the next level. She subtly sent me the ring she wanted a few years back and I have kept the info on it.
We decided to get a puppy. Put the deposit down, and the day comes to pick her up (8 week old lab). I decided to contact the breeder and set up the proposal with the puppy. The whole event went off flawlessly. It was an amazing and exciting day for our families and everybody came in waves to celebrate with us and meet the puppy.
This is where Friend (F) and his girlfriend (GF) come in. I have been friends with F since kindergarten and would consider us to be best friends. GF recently entered our lives and we have been civil. They come over and we have a barbeque and drinks to celebrate.
The drinking continues for a few hours and we are all quite drunk. Eventually, GF asks to see the engagement ring and my fiance hands it to her. Before we know what's happening she has shoved it onto her ring finger and it is completely stuck. She starts to panic and fiance, being a nurse, assures her multiple times throughout the night that there are no circulation issues.
The panicking gets worse over the next three hours as we try to get her to calm down. All the while she keeps mentioning how she can't lose the finger because that's HER wedding finger. We are all keeping it cool and trying every method in the book to get it off.
Eventually we unanimously decide to leave it and try again in the morning because she has been tugging on it so much that her finger has swelled. One last check of circulation before fiance goes to bed, and it's fine. GF then demanding F to take her to the hospital once fiance is inside and he persists for a while, but eventually gives in.
About 45 minutes later, F returns to inform me that they cut the ring off at the request of GF. Fiance LOSES it and slams the door and cries in bed with me for a few hours. The ring is returned broken by GF.
The next day they offered to fix it and $100 was sent to fiance, but after contacting jewelers and them saying that the band was too dainty to fix and the ring would likely have to be re-set, she decides to just get another one because it is a custom setting.
It was not a very expensive ring, about $600. GF then says she can't pay for it because she isn't getting enough shifts at work and F steps up and sends the other $500.
We are satisfied until F contacts fiance saying that we should send the money back and GF is very sorry that "we think she handled the situation inappropriately" and "not a lot of people would've sent that money". We are not budging and have already ordered a new ring to be custom made in 3 weeks, which is a similar situation to the original.
lightwoodorchestra said:
NTA. This (expletive retracted) put your fiancés ring on (already tacky), CUT IT UP, then has the GALL to object to paying to replace it? Please let me know when this absolute narcissist gets on a reality show because I will watch the hell out of it.
ksommer4942 said:
NTA don’t give them the money back. This is ridiculous
[deleted] said:
NTA. This is between your friend and his girlfriend. She screwed up (Who tries on someone else’s engagement ring?) and if her boyfriend stepped in and paid for her idiot behavior, well, then he can ask her to pay him back.
redhairedtyrant said:
NTA It is massively rude to put another woman's ring on your finger to begin with.
Verdict: NTA. Do you agree?