'AITA for sleeping with my married friends ex?! We’ve been friends for almost 10 yrs.'

On top of this, you knew it was inappropriate, you even cut contact with him after their breakup because in YOUR OWN WORDS it was inappropriate. You've damaged your friendship of 10 years for some dude you probably won't be with forever. This is a hard lesson to learn (as well as completely avoidable and unnecessary, as it should be obvious).

In an earlier response to someone saying you don't date exes, you said something along the lines of 'I just don't see it as that black and white'. But your friend clearly does and that's what matters in regards to this situation.