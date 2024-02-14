'AITA for telling my sober friend it's not my job to have non-alcoholic drinks at my parties?'

There are few tasks more thankless than being the host of a party full of picky people.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at a sober friend after a party. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sober friend it's not my job to have the exact non-alcoholic drink she wants at the parties I throw?"

I'm in college right now. My best friend Joshua (made up for anonymity purposes) is dating one of my other friends Ashley (also made up), and she barely ever drinks. Which, good for her, I respect people that are sober.