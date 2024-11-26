'My 'best friend' accidentally sent me a text meant for her BF. It was about me.'

Hi everyone, looking for advice or comfort, as I am truly heartbroken. I 20F, and my best friend 21F have been friends since high school. Now, we are apart of the same college friend group.
Friday night, everyone was hanging out together like we typically do on the weekends. I had one drink, and my best friend had 3-4 drinks before we went back to her house.
Everything was totally normal. I wasn’t exactly planning to stay the night, but she pleaded with me and said we could get breakfast in the morning if I stayed. I obliged, and she told me she was going to sleep alone in her room so that she could call her long distance boyfriend. So, after telling each other “i love you, goodnight” and giving hugs, I went to go sleep in the guest room.
About 20 minutes later I received a text from her that read “she’s staying in the guest room so i don’t want to sh!t talk her too loudly” i responded with a simple “huh?” and received another, longer text complaining about how she just can’t figure out a “respectful” way to get rid of me.
It was probably around 2:45AM at this point, but I packed up all of my things and snuck out the back door. The next morning she sent me a voice memo apologizing and saying that she was drunk and meant to text her boyfriend but “i’m just not that fun anymore” and we’ve “grown apart.”
My heart is broken. It feels wrong to bring it up to anyone else in our group of friends, so I’ve spent the last few days grieving, and trying to remind myself that i’m only 20 and can still bounce back and find new friends. Unfortunately, my 21st birthday is in a few weeks and now, I fear I won’t have anyone to spend it with.
I guess, posting this and venting anonymously online to a bunch of strangers might help? I’m not sure, but while I wait for my emergency therapy appointment tomorrow, any advice is appreciated. :)
Intelligent-Cat-8821 asked:
Why does this one friendship growing apart prohibit you from hanging out with the rest of your friend group?
OP responded:
They were her friends first and she’s much closer to everyone. I’m pretty shy and take a long time to warm up to people, and I wouldn’t want to make things uncomfortable by continuing to be around everyone else.
adrianxoxox said:
Convincing you to stay just to act frustrated that you won’t leave is such strange behaviour, idk about her normal behaviour outside of this incident but that sounds like the type of person who’ll twist anything so that they sound like the wronged party. No reasoning with those types at all
OP responded:
I agree. I was very much caught off guard. An hour before, we were talking about planning a trip for spring break. No fights, no arguments, no weird vibes at all beforehand
No_Ad_2164 said:
She’s pretty weird for insisting you stay, telling you she loves you then complaining behind your back. Odds are she’s been doing it for years now. Grieving a friendship is sometime harder than a break up. I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I highly recommend, if she tries to come back don’t let her.
22_ghost_22 said:
I have been in your shoes before so see me as your older sister giving you advice, move on from this friendship with her. It will hurt like shit but after a while you’ll pick yourself up again, trust me, it might take a while to make new friends but you’ll even get more amazing friends who wouldn’t do stupid shit to lose such an amazing friend as you.
know your worth and just be you, people will love you just for that. And if not, screw em’ and move on.
JJC02466 said:
I’m sorry, that’s painful. At 20, both of you are still growing and figuring yourselves out. Your friend has changed, and that’s not about you, and although she tried to make it your fault, it is not. If it makes you feel any better, I am quite a few years older than you and I don’t remember who i thought was my “best friend” at 20. Try to think of it as making room in your life for the friends who will stick around.
OP responded:
I really appreciate this perspective. I think I just needed to be reminded that although it hurts now, it’s making room for friendships that won’t. Thank you 💗
HildegardeBrasscoat said:
i would tell EVERYONE and show them the text messages too. But I'm petty.
OP responded:
Trust me, I wanted to send the screenshots to everyone so badly. I just figured it would be better to stop investing any energy at all and focus on finding better :(
MadAxxxx said:
If you’re able to visit home/spend your 21st birthday with your family or some friends from back home that could be a fun alternative!
And OP responded:
I think that’s the plan as of now. My mom has offered to take me gambling for the first time instead of doing my previous plans. I just hope my luck is a bit better by then hahaha