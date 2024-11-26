'My 'best friend' accidentally sent me a text meant for her BF. It was about me.'

"My best friend accidentally sent me a text about secretly hating me."

Hi everyone, looking for advice or comfort, as I am truly heartbroken. I 20F, and my best friend 21F have been friends since high school. Now, we are apart of the same college friend group.

Friday night, everyone was hanging out together like we typically do on the weekends. I had one drink, and my best friend had 3-4 drinks before we went back to her house.

Everything was totally normal. I wasn’t exactly planning to stay the night, but she pleaded with me and said we could get breakfast in the morning if I stayed. I obliged, and she told me she was going to sleep alone in her room so that she could call her long distance boyfriend. So, after telling each other “i love you, goodnight” and giving hugs, I went to go sleep in the guest room.