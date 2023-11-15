Woman's coworker demands she block his wife on social media, 'never speak to her again.'

That’s the one and only time I have seen her in person, and our interaction on social media is just tagging each other (and the rest of the group) in news about the artist we both love. This Sunday she posted pictures of a batch of cookies she was making.

I commented they looked delicious, and she sent me a PM saying she actually made A LOT of cookies, she said she could send me some with my coworker if I wanted. I saw nothing wrong with this so I accepted.

Well, my coworker gave me the cookies yesterday and he said that, until Vivian gave him the cookies for me, he didn’t know we had kept in touch, but he didn’t like it. He said I need to block her now and never speak to her again.