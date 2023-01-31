Bridezilla upset cousin is late to bachelorette dinner; says 'manage your time better.'

Throwaway, this kind of blew up into a bigger thing and my sister said I should post on AITA.

"AITA for telling my cousin she can't run off to do her own thing, when she was late to dinner on my bachelorette trip?"

I'm (30f) getting married soon and went to NY for my bachelorette trip recently. There were 8 of us including my cousin Hayley, (33f) who's one of my bridesmaids. We were only there for a couple of days and there were a few different things we wanted to do. (also I only asked people pay for their flight and hotel share, I paid for everything else)

I made early dinner reservations for everyone on our last night, and we were going somewhere else after. Hayley mentioned that day she wanted to go visit a cemetery to pay her respects – I said okay but to be back in time to go to dinner.