Woman asks if she was wrong to bring food to party that friend is allergic to.

So AITA by making a dish with onion even though there were other options?

Recently, a friend who moved out of state (we'll call her Mary), sent a message to our friend group saying she and her family were going to be in town and we arranged for a cookout so we could all get together.

Another friend, Danielle, offered to host the cookout at her house and provide the entree, while the other guests were asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

Important note, Mary is allergic to onions, but there are no other allergies or dietary requirements for the other guests. There would be around 13 people in total (5 separate families).

When thinking about what dish to bring, my husband requested a summer pasta salad that I often make that is his favorite. It contains red onions and really doesn't taste right without them.