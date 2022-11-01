Couple staying with friends ask to have 'sexual' photo taken down; they refuse.

Me (M32) and my wife Dahlia (F28) lost our apartment 2 months ago, so I had to ask my friend, Anthony (M31), to let us move in until I get enough money to rent again. His wife was away visiting family and he agreed, but some issues started to arise.

Fyi, Dahlia is very shy around Anthony. She grew up in conservative home and so it's understandable, but sometimes it can be a bit much I admit that!

For example, she freaked out when she accidently drank from his glass. She also once made a fuss when he passed by the guests room when she was lying down, and the door was open. Thankfully, Anthony was super understanding and we were able to talk some of these issues out.