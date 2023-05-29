Woman 'creeped out' when friend's husband crashes their laides' hot tub night.

Hi, folks. A friend of mine (23F) has recently bought a house that came with a large, nice hot tub. She was really excited about this and I (27F) suggested she have a house warming party. She landed on the idea inviting about a dozen of our mutual girl friends for a ladies hot tub party/ spa night.
I was really excited for her and, not going to lie, excited to attend. I offered to make and bring a large Charcuterie board. I actually went and bought all the ingredients for this, which was about $200.
So earlier this week (the event is Monday on the 3-day weekend), she told me her husband canceled the plans he made with his friends so he could stay for the party because it “sounded more fun”. The reason we chose this date was because he would be out of the house, so no men.