Woman 'creeped out' when friend's husband crashes their laides' hot tub night.

'AITA for bailing on an event I agreed to when the hostess’ husband was added to the mix?'

CherryTry

Hi, folks. A friend of mine (23F) has recently bought a house that came with a large, nice hot tub. She was really excited about this and I (27F) suggested she have a house warming party. She landed on the idea inviting about a dozen of our mutual girl friends for a ladies hot tub party/ spa night.

I was really excited for her and, not going to lie, excited to attend. I offered to make and bring a large Charcuterie board. I actually went and bought all the ingredients for this, which was about $200.