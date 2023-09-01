Longtime friend tells pregnant couple they have 15 days to vacate their home; 'I want to renovate.' AITA?

All these unforeseen events happened and I really forgot about it, I only remembered almost 10 days later and I wanted to have a heart-to-heart talk.

I said that I was almost always at the hospital with my daughter or my wife and I just wouldn't make it in time or have the peace to look for houses, move and at the same time deal with my personal life. Anyway, I asked if he could extend that time to another month so we could do it calmly.

To my surprise and out of the blue, he said "I'm sorry, but I won't increase the time. You're my friend, but business is business and you have 15 days to move".

Me: "Oh, I really just didn't expect this insensitivity and cruelty from you".