22 people share the personality trait they think is most exhausting.

We all have our pet peaves, but some things are universal. Sometimes you're just in a bad mood and get bugged by a friend, family or loved one, but sometimes there's something that always bugs you, no matter what mood you're in, or who the person is.

In this list people were asked to share the personality trait that exhausts them the most, and here are our 22 favorites (or least favorite, depending on how you think about it).

1. CrystalQueen3000 thinks the devil is in the details:

Someone that plays devils advocate in every conversation to be controversial or turn it into a debate

2. FitChickFourTwennie thinks sometimes people need to just stop:

Someone who always has to be right🙄

3. Time-Boss-3867 hates coworkers are share too much:

Trauma dumping. Especially coming from people you work with… like can you not???

4. KnittinAndBitchin doesn't want to be there for people who take advantage of the support: