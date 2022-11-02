22 people share the personality trait they think is most exhausting.

We all have our pet peaves, but some things are universal. Sometimes you're just in a bad mood and get bugged by a friend, family or loved one, but sometimes there's something that always bugs you, no matter what mood you're in, or who the person is.
In this list people were asked to share the personality trait that exhausts them the most, and here are our 22 favorites (or least favorite, depending on how you think about it).
Someone that plays devils advocate in every conversation to be controversial or turn it into a debate
Someone who always has to be right🙄
Trauma dumping. Especially coming from people you work with… like can you not???
Someone with a super negative outlook on life that needs you personally to fluff them back up. Everything that happens to them is horrible so they need constant reassurance that it's going to be okay.