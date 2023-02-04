Family friend buys teen the 'wrong' birthday gift; is called 'a jerk.'

This happened last weekend but I'm still having arguments over this with my friend so thought I'd come here to get some outside perspective and opinions.
So last Saturday one of my coworkers and good friends was throwing a birthday party for her daughter and she invited me. I asked her what I should get her daughter and she said that I should get a karaoke machine.
But a few days later when I was hanging out with my younger sister who is around the same age as my friend's daughter I told her about that karaoke machine and she basically laughed at me and said that no one actually wants that and she said I should just message her on IG and ask her what she wants instead of getting something she's gonna hate or not use.
So that's what I did. She ended up sending me some links to some clothes and bags she liked and said that I should just choose one. They were all fairly expensive ones so I just chose the cheapest bag on her list which was still over 300 Euros (320 dollars for the Americans).