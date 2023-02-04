Family friend buys teen the 'wrong' birthday gift; is called 'a jerk.'

AITA for getting a 15yr old a gift she wanted instead of the one her mom wanted?

This happened last weekend but I'm still having arguments over this with my friend so thought I'd come here to get some outside perspective and opinions.

So last Saturday one of my coworkers and good friends was throwing a birthday party for her daughter and she invited me. I asked her what I should get her daughter and she said that I should get a karaoke machine.

But a few days later when I was hanging out with my younger sister who is around the same age as my friend's daughter I told her about that karaoke machine and she basically laughed at me and said that no one actually wants that and she said I should just message her on IG and ask her what she wants instead of getting something she's gonna hate or not use.