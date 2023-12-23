Woman's friend tries to treat her like a human ATM on vacation, called 'stingy.' Updated 2X

Basically this trip is ruined and your friendship probably is as well. But you must make a choice, either she pays and you end up miserable but have your money or you pay and end up miserable out a bunch of cash. This sucks hard, but NTA.

DontAskMeChit

Thanks to everyone for your feedback and suggestions. It truly did save the vacation. I’ll hit the highlights:

Some of you said that the Hotel would want a credit card on file from the person who made the reservation. My friend was the one who booked the vacation, she put the whole thing on her credit card because she wanted the card “points”.