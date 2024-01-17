Office drama ends in tears: Employee regrets not warning friend they're getting fired. AITA?

Confident-Try20

Uhh, I'd say YTA.. What make you an AH is you talked about your coworkers medical history, to someone other than her about things that didn't include anything about her work. You should have told your friend that your boss was asking seriously personal and invasive questions and, with the way Boss talked about OP's coworker, you should've told her Boss talked about firing her.

"the boss started sharing remarks, disguised as "being worried" but never actually asking her, "Did Ellise stop taking their meds?" "Has Ellise seemed more bitchy to you lately?"

Despite this, every time I was asked, I was honest. My friend had been struggling a little more at this time, specifically with insurance covering med costs, that sort of thing.