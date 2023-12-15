Guy snaps at brother after he makes fun of him for having a gay friend, parents step in.

People with no backbone will tell you you're overreacting for standing for something, but that accusation is often a projection on their part.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for refusing to speak to his brother after he made homophobic comments about a friend. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to speak to my brother after he called me gay for hanging out with my gay friend?"

I'm 18M. My sister 18 has a best friend who is gay. I'm going to call him Joey 19. They met at a party last year and since then, there very close. He was always at our place. I gotta admit, I was only interested in being friends with him in the beginning, because he was friends with a lot of hot girls. He would introduce me to them and yeah, you get the point. But I got to know him and he's actually a chill, funny guy.