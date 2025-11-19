'I left my friend's rehearsal dinner without saying anything. Now I'm the villain.' UPDATED

"I left my friend's rehearsal dinner without saying anything. Now I'm the villain."

I (34f) have been dating my boyfriend (36m) for 6 years. We are both in the military and met in a school about 7 years ago. Along with my boyfriend, I met one of my best friends, well call him Jay (35m) in this class as well. The three of us have been extremely close since the day we all met. My boyfriend and I always had this will they won't they thing going on and we finally did and we've never been happier.

We are the same type of closet weird and it just works. Jay has had a series a horrible girlfriend after horrible girlfriend, so when he met his fiance M (29f) we were extremely happy for him. They dated for about 1 year before they got engaged and my boyfriend was asked to be a groomsman.